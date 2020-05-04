1 hour ago

The Media Network for Change (MNC) a civil society group, has called on government to put in place mechanisms that could halt fear and intimidation of journalists in the discharge of their duties.

In a statement issued by the group signed by Mr Richard Akwasi Asante, the Chairman of MNC, said media freedom should be cherished by all hence any forseeable obstacles should be dealt

with.

The group disclosed that Ghana is one of the democratic countries in the world which have directly guaranteed media pluralism and independence in it's constitution pointing at Chapter 12 of the 1992 constitution.

According to the group, Ghana had the worst performance of press freedom in 2013 among 180 countries and also lost it's first position in the recent world Press Freedom Index prepared by Reporters without Borders.

The group described the media in Ghana as one of the professional bodies, poorly paid, adding such circumstances affect theirperformance.

According to the group, employers of both state and private media houses, should offer befitting salaries to their staff , respecting them as the 4th unofficial arm of government.

The group called on the media to be circumspect with their reportage to avoid soiling the image of innocent persons to avoid any legal action.