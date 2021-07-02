2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom has confirmed he has departed his Georgian topflight side FC Torpedo Kutaisi after barely four months at the club.

The journeyman now 32 years announced his departure with a message on his social media account as he expressed immense appreciation to the club and its fans during his stay.

He wrote: ''Thank you for that time, which I have spent in torpedo kutaisi! Thanks to coaches, managers and all members of the team! Now it is time to leave the club and I want to wish you all the best in future!

''I will never forget amazing fans, who always made me stronger and gave me motivation! Good luck Fc Torpedo kutaisi!.The fans always will be in my heart! ''

The former Kotoko defender and 2009 World Youth Championship winner will be moving onto his dozen club with his next contract.

He scored once in 16 appearances for Torpedo Kutaisi.

The former Black Stars player has in the past played for Basel, Dnipro, Dunav, DC United, Antalyaspor and Samtredia among others.