The firebrand media personality, Lady Gee is back with the most trending diaspora political show "MENAM NA METETE" on Amansan FM UK.

MENAM NA METETE show focuses on the most trending political and social issues in Ghana. Lady Gee takes time to digest the most pressing issues by interviewing high rank politicians and political analysts as well as experts and professional to give detail account on issues of societal interest and propose solutions to help build the Ghana we envisage.

On 20th July, 2020, Lady Gee's encounter with Jacob Osei Yeboah (Independent Presidential Candidate) gave Ghanaians the breaking opportunity to hear what JOY has for Ghanaians in the coming 2020 elections.

According to the Independent Presidential Candidate, he has created the historic platform which is the biggest ever in the political history of Ghana. The Ghana First Platform comprises all members of active Civil Society Organizations and Pressure Groups in Ghana and some disgruntled politicians and Ghanaians of different status.

This group is aiming at becoming the largest political party in Ghana to takeover the political baton from NPP and NDC which are the two largest political parties in Ghana.

When squeezed further by Lady Gee, JOY revealed that the size and strength of his yet to announce political party will make it easier to win elections 2020. However, if the 2020 election goes for runoff, he will decide which party (NPP or NDC) will have his support (coalition)

