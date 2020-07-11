1 hour ago

Former Independent Presidential Candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah known popularly as JOY has hinted of announcing a political party in the coming days ahead of Election 2020.

According to him, his political party will comprise of disgruntled Politicians, Civil Society Organizations and Pressure Groups that believe Ghana needs to be salvaged from the hands of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

He made this known in an interview on diaspora political show “MENAM NA METETE” on Amansan FM in UK hosted by Lady Gee

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) indicated that the strength of his party in terms of numbers will help him wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) come December 7.

While indicating that it would be one to break the dominance of both the NPP and NDC in the country’s political landscape.

“I have created the historic platform which is the biggest ever in the political history of Ghana. The Ghana First Platform comprises all members of active Civil Society Organizations and Pressure Groups in Ghana and some disgruntled politicians and Ghanaians of different status. This group is aiming at becoming the largest political party in Ghana to take over the political baton from NPP and NDC which are the two largest political parties in Ghana”, he disclosed on the show.

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) is an Independent Candidate verified by the Electoral Commission to contest the forthcoming election on December 7.

He first contested the presidential election in 2012, obtaining less than one percent of the total valid votes cast.

Credit: My News GH