1 hour ago

“Good morning everyone.

It is another beautiful Sunday.

Just closed from church and driving home. Lots of thoughts running through my mind, but I have been pondering over why human beings, mere mortals, will go about hating and disliking fellow humans.

Yesterday, a friend asked me why do people harbour such dislike for persons they sometimes don’t even know and have never met? It actually got me thinking this morning. Why we dislike people, some we know, others we don’t?

Why will a Ghanaian Cabinet Minister exhibit, publicly, so much hatred and utter such vile words all in the name of politics? As I ponder over her disappointing comments, I ask myself, why do people develop hatred for individuals based on other people’s perceptions and prejudices?

It also got me thinking about how people even develop envy, jealousy and hatred for persons based on mere conjecture and rumour mongering?

As I think about these issues and questions, I am asking myself how can I be a better me and a better human being?

That, irrespective of ones creed or religion, politics or tribe, every human being deserves to be treated with utmost respect

Best wishes

Happy Sunday”