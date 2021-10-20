2 hours ago

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Blessing is unhappy that repented fetish priest, Nana Agradaa, now Evangelist Mama Pat has used her on her program.

According to reports, Agradaa has used Joyce Blessing’s photo on her poster to promote her upcoming program. Apparently, Agradaa didn’t go into any contract with Joyce to feature her in her show but she chose to use her to promote the show.

Reacting to the incident, Joyce Blessing has warned her to remove her photo and name from her poster.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Unbreakable Joyce Blessing (@unbreakablejb1)

