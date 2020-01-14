1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has named Madam Joyce Boatey- Agyei as the head coach of the National U-15 female team.

She will be assisted by Stephen Jojo Ampah with Augustine Atuahene as the Physical Trainer.

Other members of the technical team are James Nanor – Goalkeepers trainer, Dr. Mabel Aboah – Team doctor, Hannah Nunoo – Welfare Manager and John Acquah – Equipment manager.

The GFA has also appointed Brong Ahafo Regional FA Chairman Ralph Gyamerah as Chairman with Frank Todd as the vice chairman.

Other members of the Management Committee are Edna Quagraine, Mohammed Alhassan and Alex Eshun.

