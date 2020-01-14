The Ghana Football Association has named Madam Joyce Boatey- Agyei as the head coach of the National U-15 female team.
Here are the Technical & Management Committee members:
TECHNICAL TEAM
Joyce Boatey- Agyei - Head Coach
Stephen Jojo Ampah - Assistant coach
Augustine Atuahene - Physical Trainer
James Nanor - Goalkeepers Trainer
Dr. Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor
Hannah Nunoo - Welfare Manager
John Acquah - Equipment
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Ralph Gyamerah - Chairman
Frank Todd - Vice Chairman
Edna Quagraine - Member
Mohammed Alhassan - Member
Alex Eshun - Member
