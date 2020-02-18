2 hours ago

Madam Joy Joycelyn Andoh, Chief Executive Officer, of Joy Foundation and a strong member of the New Patriotic Party successfully submitted her nomination forms yesterday at the Western regional office of the New Patriotic Party.

This will not come as a surprise to many of her fellow patriots as Joy has on many other mediums expressed her willingness and ability to use this opportunity to unify the constituency, help create sustainable and dignified jobs for the teeming party youth, and improve Living standards within the constituency by deliberate advocacy with the general constituents.

Joy believed she could do more if the delegates gives her the opportunity to serve them in the primaries and optimistic of winning and retaining the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She touched on few important notes after she has submitted the forms officially with all the required documents, she concluded by assuring the executives that she is well committed to the strengthening of the party, as it goes into 2020 Parliament Elections

She finally thanked the executives for their good service and also reaffirmed her willingness to run her activities in a manner which will respect all the laid down rules.

Also, we say a very big thank you to all the team members for Supporting the Rescue Mission and assures them that the battle is still the LORDS.

Source: peacefmonline.com