22 minutes ago

The Juaben Municipal Directorate of Nation Commission for Civic Education (NCC), has engaged students of Junior High Schools within the Municipality as part of activities to commemorate the annual Citizenship Week celebration.

This year's celebration was under the theme, "30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy and building national cohesion: The role of the Ghanaian child".

The Citizenship Week is designed to feature eminent personalities who are considered worthy role models in society to remind pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change through interaction and thereby impact virtues of good citizenship to the pupils.

Mr. Maxwell Asare Boateng, the Municipal Director of National Identification Authority (NIA) for Juaben was the role model for the program which took place at Yaw Nkrumah Duwaa M/A JHS where he admonished students to be responsible future leaders who can help build a peaceful, strong and united Democratic Ghana.

The Municipal Director for Juaben Directorate, Mr. Kodjo Adjormadoh tasked the students to be worthy ambassadors of change through adherence to values such as patriotism, peaceful coexistence and respect as building blocks for national cohesion.