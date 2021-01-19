4 hours ago

The Jubilee House has released names of 13 new appointees at the Presidency in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term.

It comes amid presidential petition at the Supreme Court.

All the appointees are to undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State, official statement says.

The list includes new entrant Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah as Director of Research who is replacing Victor Newman who recently passed on.

Other new entrants are Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman and Fawaz Aliu as the two new Deputy Chiefs Of Staff to replace Asenso Boakye and Sanuel Abu Jinapor who are now Members of Parliament.

Akosua Frema Osei Opare has been retained as Chief of Staff same as Nana Bediatuo Asante as Secretary to the President, Lord Commey as Director of Operations, Eugene Arhin as Director of Communications and Saratu Atta as Personal Assistant (PA) to the President.

This was made known in a press statement signed and issued by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin on Tuesday night (Jan 19, 2021).

Mercy Debrah-Karikari is on the list as Secretary to the Cabinet, Brigadier General Emmanuel Okyere, as National Security Advisor, Sam Ellis as Director of Personnel, Kow Essuman as Legal Counsel to the President and Michael Ofori-Atta as Director of ECOWAS and Regional Integration.