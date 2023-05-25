33 minutes ago

Ghana’s Julius Ben Emunah has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as Security Officer for the 2nd leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final between USM Alger and Young Africans of Tanzania.

The young Ghanaian football administrator who is the Club Licencing Manager of the Ghana Football Association and Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee is tasked to ensure the smooth organization of the match in Algiers. Julius Ben Emunah has been working for WAFU and CAF since 2017.

With the 1st leg set for the National stadium in Dar es Salaam, the reverse fixture (2nd leg) is scheduled for the 5th July 1962 stadium in Algiers on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 20H00

Here are the officials for the match:

Beida DAHANE Referee - Mauritania

Jerson Emiliano Dos SANTOS (Assistant Referee I) - Angola

Arsenio Chadreque Maringule (Assistant Referee II) - Mozambique

Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail (Fourth Official) - Sudan

Claude Mahounou Paqui (Match Commissioner) - Benin

Yahya Hadqa (Referee Assessor) - Morocco

Kabelo Bosilong (General Coordinator) – South Africa

Mohamed-Adel Hadji (Media Officer) – Algeria

Julius Ben Emunah (Security Officer) – Ghana

Mohamed Nabil (Security Officer) – Egypt

Mahmoud Ashor (Video Assistant Referee) - Egypt

Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Assistant VAR) – Egypt

Mahmoud Ahmed Kamal Abouelregal (Second Assistant VAR) Egypt