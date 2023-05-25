Ghana’s Julius Ben Emunah has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as Security Officer for the 2nd leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final between USM Alger and Young Africans of Tanzania.
The young Ghanaian football administrator who is the Club Licencing Manager of the Ghana Football Association and Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee is tasked to ensure the smooth organization of the match in Algiers. Julius Ben Emunah has been working for WAFU and CAF since 2017.
With the 1st leg set for the National stadium in Dar es Salaam, the reverse fixture (2nd leg) is scheduled for the 5th July 1962 stadium in Algiers on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 20H00
Here are the officials for the match:
Beida DAHANE Referee - Mauritania
Jerson Emiliano Dos SANTOS (Assistant Referee I) - Angola
Arsenio Chadreque Maringule (Assistant Referee II) - Mozambique
Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail (Fourth Official) - Sudan
Claude Mahounou Paqui (Match Commissioner) - Benin
Yahya Hadqa (Referee Assessor) - Morocco
Kabelo Bosilong (General Coordinator) – South Africa
Mohamed-Adel Hadji (Media Officer) – Algeria
Julius Ben Emunah (Security Officer) – Ghana
Mohamed Nabil (Security Officer) – Egypt
Mahmoud Ashor (Video Assistant Referee) - Egypt
Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Assistant VAR) – Egypt
Mahmoud Ahmed Kamal Abouelregal (Second Assistant VAR) Egypt
Comments