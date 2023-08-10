1 hour ago

Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has dissociated himself from widespread speculation regarding his potential candidacy as a running mate for President John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Mr. Debrah emphasized that he has not harboured any intentions of assuming such a role.

In a statement dated August 9, 2023, the former Chief of Staff addressed the rumours that have swirled within political circles and the media landscape.

He acknowledged the goodwill and confidence expressed by the various interest groups and individuals mentioning his name but indicated he has not communicated any inclination to vie for the position of running mate.

He underlined his commitment to his current endeavours and his close working relationship with President Mahama.

“I wish to dissociate myself from the sentiments expressed in the media by these groups and individuals.”

“Although such groups and persons might be motivated by a genuine trust and belief in my personal capabilities, I wish to emphasize that I have expressed no such intention anywhere,” the statement read.

Debrah’s history of collaboration with President Mahama was highlighted in the statement, depicting a close rapport and a position of trust. The seasoned politician attested to President Mahama’s discernment and capability to make decisions at the most opportune times.

“He is not the kind of person to be lobbied for such a position. I know his attention is currently seized with consultations with the FEC and CoE to fill outstanding positions of Vice Chairpersons, the various directorates of the party, fund-raising and helping the members of the proposed elections and IT directorates to hit the ground running,” the statement added.

While expressing gratitude for the well-meaning sentiments expressed by those who have speculated about his potential candidacy, Debrah stressed the significance of allowing President Mahama the necessary space and tranquillity to make his decisions.

Julius Debrah expressed his unflinching trust in President Mahama’s discernment and leadership and urged for patience as the process continues.