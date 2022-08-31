7 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak played their first friendly match against Future Stars in the second phase of pre-season on Wednesday.

The match forms part of preparations and team structuring saw Hearts of Oak's new strikers, Junior Kaaba and Yassan, both scoring with their heads.

Head coach Boadu used goalkeeper Attah in poles and started the game with Esso, Kodie, Rashid Okine, Kaaba and Yassan the new additions.

Hearts took the lead from Kaaba’s powerful header from an Inkoom corner. Yassan made it 2 for Hearts 5 minutes later. The third goal came from Baafi with the assist coming from Kaaba the Cameroonian forward. The first half ended 3-0 in favor of the Phobians.

The second half of the game resumed with more pressure from the team until the opponents yielded again and conceded through Asubonteng who came in late to wrap up the game.

“It was a good exercise for us. The aim is to work on our team structure. The new players are jelling and that is a good thing. We still have more work to do.” – Coach Boadu mentioned after the game.

The second half saw the introduction of fresh legs as Kaaba and Yassan made way for Yorke and Isaac Mensah respectively. The other players that got the chance to play were Asubonteng, youngster Gideon Asante, Richard McCarthy, and defender, Zakaria Yakubu the import from All Blacks.