The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has given the government a five-day ultimatum to act on a proposal submitted by the Judicial Council on salary increments.

JUSAG explains that the council has submitted its report in 2021 for approval and subsequent payment of the agreed percentage.

The association argues that the unfavourable economic condition is making life difficult for its members, hence the need for government to urgently attend to their demands.

In an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu his members are unhappy with the delay.

Abdulai Yakubu General Secretary of Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana said.

“Our COLA has been withdrawn, and we don’t have any new salary compelled to our colleagues, we go to the market with the same public workers, and the new taxes have been hit by everyone,”

In a separate statement, the association said:

“We refer to our letter dated 5 May 2023 with reference number JUSAG/HQ/NP/052/2023 addressed to the President of the Republic of Ghana seeking approval of the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of salaries and related allowances for staff of the Judicial Service in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. Even though our economic situation has deteriorated due to the adverse economic situation in the country coupled with the withdrawal of the cost of living allowance in December 2022, we have been patient for four months now.”

“The rank and file of our members are very much aggrieved and agitated. We have given the president of Ghana up to Friday, 12th of May 2023 to approve and implement reviewed salaries with all the arrears from January 2023”.

Source: citifmonline