1 hour ago

The JusBan Foundation, a thriving Non-Governmental Organization that specializes in the AGED, the NEEDY and the DISABLED in the rural areas across all regions of Ghana and Africa as a whole has placed a high amount of smile on the faces of residents of Nobi and Tontro.

The community members in the Eastern Region, a village after Koforidua Tafo received the rice, cooking oil, clothes, wheelchairs, and sanitary pads among others on 16th and 17th April 2021.

This forms part of the Foundation’s social responsibility to restrict persons of various towns across the country and Africa from deplorable conditions.

Presenting the items, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Mr Justus Kofi Bansah noted that JusBan Foundation is aimed at supporting the needy in communities and creating public awareness on good healthcare.

The donation, according to him, falls within the Foundation’s objective of empowering the public especially the youths and the AGED no matter where they find themselves.

He believes when Traditional Authorities, corporate bodies, Government Agencies, Ministries, various embassies, Religious bodies come together to help to better the needs of society and humanity, the world would be a better place.

He asked the community members not to despair because God is still interested in them and further advised them to keep their spirit afloat and stand up to shine, adding that the Lord would make them rise above their weaknesses.

Health Screening

More than 300 resident’s aside the donation further benefited from a health screening exercise with the focus on quality healthcare delivery.

The beneficiaries, who were of different age groups, were screened for various health conditions, including hepatitis, syphilis, malaria, blood, glucose content levels among others.

Some of the beneficiaries, who were identified as suffering from malnutrition, were counselled on a good diet and also given some food supplements.

The beneficiaries were also educated on healthy lifestyles that would enable them to avoid diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, among others.

In an interaction with The New Publisher, the Medical Laboratory Scientist, Mr Appiah George Boadu at the New Tafo General Hospital said the exercise was organized as part of efforts to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

He spoke about the various type of screening and further assured the community members of good screening, in addition to better service of good health care for them in months and years ahead.

He said most members of the public were ignorant of their health status, and that situation often resulted in disease complications and the resultant high cost of treatment or loss of lives in the long run.

He cautioned that the cost of ignoring a healthy lifestyle could sometimes be huge, and further, appealed to the public to make their health a priority, just as they treated their work and other related matters.

Appreciation

Some of the beneficiaries after the exercise said they were very appreciative for having had the chance to be screened for certain diseases, as well as having been educated on a healthy lifestyle and urged the executives of JusBan Foundation to continue with their good work.

They then appealed to society to come to their aid more of the time.

Mission and Aim

To build safe, healthy and whole communities by increasing access to education, health and wellness, and the arts in underserved areas. Jusban Foundation is aimed to develop health, education and wellness in the village community as well for the improvement of the rural people with their efforts.

JusBan Foundation has a vision to eradicate poverty, hunger in the coming years from deprived areas as well as provide good health care, provide good education to the AGED, DISABLED, and ORPHANS in the rural areas.

The Foundation has the aim of achieving from Goal 1 to Goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help realign focus to areas where efforts are needed to be accelerated.

Adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, the SDGs present an urgent call for action by all countries — developed and developing — in a global partnership, to recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth.

Source: thepublisheronline.com