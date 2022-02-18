6 hours ago

The Accra Sports Stadium will take the full 40,000 capacity when Hearts of Oak host Kotoko on Sunday 20th February,2022.

Initally, the stadium capacity in the Ghana Premier League was 25% but has now been increased for the crunch tie.

“Per consultation of Governing Board of the Authority with the Ghana Health Service/Covid-19 Taskforce, I have been directed to officially inform you that as clubs receive clearance to play full capacity at the Accra Sports Stadium during the match between the Accra Sports Stadium and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday 20th February 2022, all attendees must strictly wear facemasks and observe social distancing,” a statement signed by NSA Director-General Prof. Peter Twumasi read.

“You are, therefore, advised to work closely with the Authority’s Management, Covid-19 Taskforce and other stakeholders to enforce this directive.”

“Ghana Health Service will also mount vaccination centres to offer free COVID-19 vaccination to spectators and the general public,” the statement added.

LETTER BELOW: