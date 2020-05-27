54 minutes ago

Popular broadcaster and host of Adom FM's flagship morning show 'Dwaso Nsem', has resigned.

This is according to a report by Ghananewspage.com.

Godsbrain Smart announced his resignation on the show this morning, as monitored by GhanaNewsPage.Com.

“I am leaving for other exploits after seven years of working with this brand…,” Captain announced on the show.

He further thanked the management members of the station for offering him support in various areas of his life.

The announcement brings to end months of rumours that the controversial morning show host was resigning from the station.

Some staff of the media brand have either resigned or got sacked this month.

More soon