4 hours ago

Socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has been set free by the Court of Appeal.

This comes after her legal team led by Andrew Kudzo filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging the dismissal of her appeal on December 1, by the High Court.

She is to pay a fine of Twelve Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC12,000).

