Ghana's death toll in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has risen to 3. This is according to Accra based Joy FM.

Although not official, Joy FM claims the third death was recorded at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The media outfit also claims the deceased is the wife of a two-star general.

The husband according to Joy News has also contracted the virus and is in critical condition.

They further claim that both of them contracted the virus when they received a parcel from the United Kingdom.

Officially, Ghana has recorded 68 cases of coronavirus after 15 more persons who were mandatorily quarantined by the government tested positive.

According to the Ghana Health Service, "The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the president.

"Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine. As of 24 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive."

"Great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.

"In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

"Total of 826 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked. Nineteen (19) people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up."

