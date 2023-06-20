1 hour ago

Ghana’s all time top scorer and Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has officially retired from professional football.

Asamoah Gyan has officially not announced his retirement from the beautiful game in which he has spent more than two decades but from all indications, his playing career has ended.

He last played football for Legon Cities during the 2020/2021 season but was released at the end of the season in an injury-ravaged stint.

Asamoah Gyan is the highest-scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and won the BBC African Footballer of the Year 2010.

Asamoah Gyan in 2022 launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.

The well-traveled former Ghana striker played for Liberty Professionals in Ghana, Udinese, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Guangzhou Evergrande, Kayserispor, Legon Cities among others.

Gyan, 37, scored in nine consecutive African Cup of Nations tournaments for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Gyan was in Wales from June 11, 2022, where he underwent his coaching badges in Wales- United Kingdom.

Ghana's all-time top scorer was in the classroom for a six-day programme for the Wales Football Association's UEFA License B certificate.