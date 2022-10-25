44 minutes ago

The Accra Human Rights Court has dismissed a motion filed by beleaguered former Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC praying the court to place an injunction on the betPawa Premier League till the final determination of the substantive case.

The presiding judge of the Human Rights Division of the High Court, Her Lady Barbara Tetteh-Charway also slapped Ashgold with a GHc20,000 cost.

This means the betPawa Premier League can now resume effective immediately by the Ghana Football Association following the break as a result of the court case.

Ashgold were punished for playing a match of convenience with Inter Allies in match-week 34 of the 2020/21 GPL season- a game they won by an emphatic 7-0.