22 minutes ago

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Laweh has terminated his contract with Turkish Super League side Caykur Rizespor just six months after joining them.

The 25-year-old called for the abrogation of his contract on Saturday morning after weeks of disagreement over the continuous changing roles for the versatile defender.

The management of the club called for a meeting to address the issues but both parties agreed for a mutual termination of the deal to enable the Ghanaian to move.

"Our club has mutually agreed with Joseph Attamah, who we acquired at the start of the season, to terminate his contract," a statement from the club read on Saturday.

"We thank him for his services to our club and wish him success in his next football career."

Attamah has been a key player for Rizespor so far this season having played 14 matches in the Turkish top-flight but he will look elsewhere to continue his career.

He has a contract with Basaksehir until 2023 but will have a meetring on Saturday night to decide his next club destination.

The Ghana star will now return to his parent team Basaksehir but he will not play for the club because the Turkish law won't allow a player to play for three clubs per season in the same division.

That is because Attamah played for Başakşehir in the Champions League qualification against Greek side Olympiakos in July before joining Rizespor.

He was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

Larweh joined İstanbul Başakşehir from Adana Demirspor in 2016.