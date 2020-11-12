2 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has named a lightweight starting eleven to take on the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan at 4 pm at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Asante Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey has been handed his Black Stars debut while forgotten Chelsea man Baba Abdul Rahman whose once promising career has been blighted by injury has been handed a chance for redemption.

Orlando Pirates and first choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his place in between the sticks while returnee center back John Boye has been handed a place in the team.

Alexander Djiku and Tariq Ofosu who impressed during last month's two friendly games in Turkey have also retained their places in the team.

Another returnee Afriyie Acquah holds down a place with Emmanuel Lomotey who makes his competitive debut for Ghana this afternoon.

Up front the Ayew brothers and Samuel Owusu completes the starting line up in C.K Akonnor first competitive game for the country.

Starting line-up vs Sudan:

Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Alexander Djiku, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Samuel Owusu, Tarique Fosu, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew.