5 hours ago

English Premier League side Chelsea have parted ways with their Argentine manager Mauricio Pochetino after just one season in charge.

Chelsea confirmed the news on their official club website with sporting directors thanking the Argentine manager.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley:

"On behalf of everyone at #Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

The former Tottenham manger was appointed as the West London club's new head coach at the beginning of the 2023/24 season signing an initial two year contract with an option for a further year.

The Argentine coach on his part thanked the club for the opportunity and believes the club has been placed on a sound footing for future growth.

Mauricio Pochettino: "Thank you to the #Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.

Pochetino guided the club to a sixth place finish with the club guaranteed European football for next season after finishing 12th on the league log the seasons before.

According to sources in England the front runners for the vacant Chelsea are: Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness who guided the club to second place in the German Bundesliga while Girona's Michel is also under consideration.

Other names toutes are Ipswich Town's 38-year-old manager Kierran McKenna who helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League and Leicester City's Enzo Maresca who secured a similar feat by winning the English Championship.

Former Bayern and German national team coach Hansi Flick has also been named while speculations around a comeback for Thomas Tuchel is not dying down.