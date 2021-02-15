5 hours ago

The Ofankor Circuit Court has ordered Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, to undergo psychiatric diagnosis.

This was after the comedian was re-arrested on Sunday afternoon by the Millennium Police and kept in the police cells until Monday before he was arraigned before the Court.

The Court presided over by His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko indicated answers from Funny Face showed clearly the latter is not stable in mind, Pink FM reported.

The judge, however, ordered the police to send him to the psychiatrists to help check what is wrong with him before he is brought back to the court to continue his trial in two weeks time.

Background

Face was first arrested on February 8, 2021, in what the police explained as firing gunshots at a pub in Kasoa after a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner place.