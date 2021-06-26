8 minutes ago

Techiman Eleven Wonders were due to play against Berekum Chelsea this afternoon at the Techiman Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park but the game has been called off due to torrential rains in Techiman.

There has been hours of rainfall in the capital of the Bono East Region leading to the pitch becoming unplayable.

The match is of much importance to the home side Techiman Eleven Wonders who are on the brink of relegation as they lie just a place above the relegation zone level on points with 16th placed King Faisal but with a better goal difference.

The match will be played on Sunday June 27th,2021 at 10 am.