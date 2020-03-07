49 minutes ago

The traditional marriage ceremony between Ghanaian hip hop musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal and actress Fella Makafui has suddenly turned sour after the bride reportedly collapsed during the event.

It is reported that the incident happened during the period the newest couple were engaging in a dance to the admiration of all attendees.

Many artistes who were at the grounds like Shatta Wale according to an eye witness took turns to display their affection to the couple by way of spreading out money during the dance by the sweet couple.

However, Fella Makafui is said to have collapsed when one unidentified man was equally spraying out some monies to the couple.

The cause of her unconsciousness is not immediately known meanwhile some Ghanaians have started talking. While some are alleging it could be pregnancy complicated issues, others think her breakdown was as a result of mere fatigue.

The lovebirds have been trending for days now following their much-anticipated engagement ceremony.

Fella has been transported to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.