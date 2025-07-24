2 hours ago

Information reaching Ghanaguardian.com confirms that Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM (95.7 MHz), has been completely destroyed by a fire outbreak that gutted its entire studio and broadcasting equipment.

The devastating blaze reportedly began on the evening of Wednesday, July 24, 2025, and raged for nearly three hours before it was eventually brought under control by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, although eyewitnesses and insiders indicate that the flames spread rapidly through the studio, leaving nothing but ashes in its wake.

Sources close to the station described the scene as heartbreaking, noting that all broadcasting equipment, furniture, and essential records have been lost.

No casualties have been reported, but the financial and operational toll on the station is expected to be significant.

Pure FM, a proud subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), was launched in 2018 and quickly rose to prominence as a leading voice in entertainment, current affairs, and sports broadcasting across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

Known for its vibrant programming and influential personalities, the station has earned a loyal following within Kumasi and among listeners nationwide.

Listeners and industry peers have expressed shock and sympathy over the incident, with many hoping the station will bounce back soon.

Officials are yet to issue a formal statement, and investigations are expected to begin to determine the exact cause of the fire.