The last few days has been torturous for anyone associated with Ghana football as barely 24 hours after news hit hard about the passing on of Paa Kofi Sunsum, Kotoko too have been hit hard by news of the demise of a former player.

Former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah popularly called TV3 has joined the silent world.

He died in the wee hours of Tuesday 3rd August 2021 in Sunyani after battling ailment for some months.

Yeboah played for Asante Kotoko between 2001-2009 playing a vital role in the achievements of the club at the time.

In the 2002/03 season he won the league title with Kotoko helping to break a ten year league tittle drought and also the President's Cup with his team

He was loaned out to AshantiGold SC and later Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

Yeboah also had four caps for the Ghana national team including a 2006 Word Cup qualifier against DR Congo.

He moved on 4 January 2008 from Kotoko to Wa All Stars with the teammate Kobina Dodzie on loan, the third player in the deal Habib Mohammed on a permanent move.