Ghana has confirmed a new case of the deadly coronavirus disease bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7.

The new case comes despite government's drastic measures to curb its spread by banning social gatherings and imposing a travel ban on countries with high cases of the disease.

Confirming the news, the Ghana Health Service website stated that the new case is another imported one, stating that the patient is a Ghanaian citizen who recently returned from France.

"This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region. The case patient is a 35-year-old male, a Ghanaian citizen, who returned to Acca from France within the past 14 days. This is another imported case, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7). The case is being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition".