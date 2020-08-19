2 hours ago

Ghanaian Youth international, Kingsley Fobi has completed his switch to Spanish Laliga side Granada CF ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year old joins the Matagigantes on a season-long loan deal from relegated English Premier League side Watford FC with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Fobi becomes the second Ghanaian to move to Granada in the current transfer window after Liberty Professionals young midfielder Mubarak Alhassan joined them a month ago.

Moments after completing the move, the Black Meteors right back took to his social media pages to expressed delight at the prospect of playing for the Nuevo Los Carmenes outfit.

“I could not be happier to sign to Granada and continue my career with a fantastic club that is now my family❤️🤍,” Fobi posted on his Facebook timeline.

“Granada is a club with rich history and fantastic fans, and I can not wait to step on the field and begin to fight for the badge. Tumi nyinaara hye ni nsa 🙏🏾 ,” he added.