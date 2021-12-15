3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in Elmina due to a medical emergency during their match day 8 Ghana Premier League clash.

The 35 year old trainer had been unwell and went to hospital on Tuesday before joining the team in Elmina late in the night after he was given the all clear.

Samuel Boadu took charge of the first half of the game between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks but never appeared for the second half as he was rushed to the hospital after complaining of dizziness and uneasiness.

His assistant coach Hamza Obeng is now taking charge of the match which they currently lead 1-0 with the goal coming from 'prodigal son' Gladson Awako.