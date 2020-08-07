1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has today undertaken a massive clear out of their playing squad with some five key players been shown the exit at the club.

Top striker Joseph Esso leads the clear out with the likes of Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur and Abubakr Traore all casualties.

Esso has for the past three seasons been the club's top scorer but after failing to agree a contract extension, the club have decided to let go of the striker.

According to the club they failed to reach an agreement with the players about extending their deal so have decided to part ways.

"Hearts of Oak management has met players, Joseph Esso, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Bernard Arthur, and Abubakar Traore, and thanked them for their services as both sides opted not to extend their contracts. We wish them the very best of luck in their respective careers", a post on the club's official Facebook page read.