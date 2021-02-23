41 minutes ago

It appears the spate of resignation emanating from the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak has no end in sight as the latest to vacate his position on the board is supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse Jr.

According to reports reaching our end the Ghana Immigration Officer has tendered in his resignation letter to the clubs hierarchy.

Until his resignation on Tuesday, Herman Hesse Jr was the Chairman of the National Chapters Committee of the club.

Last week, Elvis Herman Hesse Jr. led disgruntled supporters of the club to demonstrate over the poor running of the club following a spate of resignations from the technical team.

Head coach of the club Kosta Papic, assistant coach Asare Bediako, goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu all resigned within weeks prompting a furious backlash from the supporters.

Hesse Jr was appointed onto the club's board in 2019 after winning the NCC Chairmanship position in June 2019.