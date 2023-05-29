1 hour ago

The leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has called off the nationwide strike action which started last Thursday.

This follows a meeting between the JUSAG leadership, a government representative from the office of the President, and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on Monday morning.

They have reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue the negotiations and approve and implement the reviewed salaries with all arrears.

Background

JUSAG last week Thursday, May 25 embarked on an indefinite strike to demand the approval of a new and improved salary structure for its members for 2023 and 2024.

According to the group, all efforts to get the government to approve the new salary structure have fallen on death ears.

The strike has since negatively affected justice delivery across the country.

All appeals by the Judicial Service to have the striking workers back at post have not yielded positive results.