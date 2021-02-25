1 hour ago

Coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu has tendered in his resignation letter to the top hierarchy of the club with immediate effect hours after his side defeated Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League match day 15 clash.

His decision to leave the club midway through the season has caused a lot of consternation among the club's top brass and the playing body as he is well liked.

The gaffer cited personal reasons for his decision to suddenly leave the club mid way through the season.

Medeama on Wednesday afternoon defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders by 2-0 with goals from Tetteh Zutah and the returning Prince Opoku Agyemang.

The win took the mauve and yellow to second position on the league log with a game to end the first round.

Coach Samuel Boadu joined Medeama in October 2017 from second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

He is also the head coach of the National U15 team.