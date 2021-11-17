3 hours ago

Medeama SC have sacked their coach Ignatius Osei Fosu after just three matches at the helm.

He becomes the second casualty in the three week old season after AshGold sacked Ernest Thompson Quartey last Monday

The young gaffer joined the Tarkwa based club on a three year deal at the beginning of the season on a three year deal but the club have terminated his contract with immediate effect.

Q has been a lot of upheavals at the club with long serving Chief Executive Officer James Esselfie departing after 13 years whiles assistant coach Charles Frimpong has also departed the club.

Medeama started the season with a heavy 4-0 loss to Bechem United at Bechem .

They were then held at their home grounds by new boys Bibiani Gold Stars FC.

Last Sunday Medeama drew blanks against Techiman Eleven Wonders at Techiman prompting the management of the club to act.

He helped The human Eleven Wonders survive relegation last season in a tense season.

Ignatius Osei Fosu has in the past worked for Liberty Professionals.