1 hour ago

The Ejura youth are protesting over the death of Kaaka

The clash between the protesting youth and the military at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has led to one person being shot.

The youth are protesting over the death of one of their own, Ibrahim Kaaka Anyass.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kaaka, who was a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement, was attacked in the wee hours of Friday, June 25, 2021, over they say he was making the government unpopular in the area.

He receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after his attackers subjected him to life-threatening injuries.

To be updated...