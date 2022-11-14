1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has finally named his 26-man squad that will travel to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Conspicuously missing from the squad is number-one choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott who sustained a finger injury on Saturday before Charlton Athletic's 3-3 drawn game against Burton Albion.

He was not the only casualty as Orlando Pirates goalie Richard Ofori was also axed from the squad after sustaining an injury.

The likes of Jeffrey Schlupp, Joseph Paintsil, and Felix Afena-Gyan have all been dropped from the Ghana squad that will play in Qatar.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

FULL LIST BELOW:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Manaf Nurudeen

2. Danlad Ibrahim

3. Lawrence Ati Zigi

DEFENDERS

4. Denis Odoi

5. Tariq Lamptey

6. Alidu Seidu

7. Daniel Amartey

8. Joseph Aidoo

9. Alexander Djiku

10. Mohammed Salisu

11. Abdul-Rahman Baba

12. Gideon Mensah

MIDFIELDERS

13. Andre Ayew

14. Thomas Partey

15. Elisha Owusu

16. Salis Abdul Samed

17. Mohammed Kudus

18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh

STRIKERS

19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

20. Kamal Sowah

21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

22. Osman Bukari

23. Inaki Williams

24. Antoine Semenyo

25. Jordan Ayew

26. Kamaldeen Sulemana