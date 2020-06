38 minutes ago

News reaching Ghana Guardian indicates one journalist from the Despite Media Group, is dead.

Announcing the sad incident on the Kokrokoo morning show, host Kwame Sefa Kayi said: "One of our own, Kwadwo Wiafe is dead".

The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed but Chairman General, as he's affectionately called, said Wiafe was very energetic and cannot be described as someone who was suffering any ailment.

More soon..