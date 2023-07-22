2 hours ago

Prosper Nartey Ogum has been reappointed as the new coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko for a second stint with the Ghanaian giants.

According to our sources, his appointment was ratified on Friday night after meeting the life patron of the club at the Manhyia Palace after he was recommended by coach Kwasi Appiah.

Ogum, who previously managed WAFA, played a crucial role in guiding the porcupine warriors to victory in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago.

However, he was unexpectedly sacked due to disagreements with the then-management, despite having signed a two-year contract.

Ogum's tenure lasted only one season before he was replaced by a relatively unknown Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo, who was later dismissed midway through the last season due to poor performance, particularly after suffering a defeat to eventual league winners, Medeama SC.

Prosper Ogum was leading the club's recruitment for the new season despite not being the coach of Kotoko at the time.

Asante Kotoko's performance in the 2022/23 football season was disappointing, as they failed to secure any major trophies.

In response to this underwhelming performance, the 12-member board, headed by Dr. Kwame Kyei, and the management, led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, have been dissolved by Manhyia, as their mandate has come to an end.

A new board and management team are expected to be unveiled before the start of the 2023/24 season, which is scheduled to kick off in September.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to regroup and make a strong comeback under new coach Prosper Nartey Ogum's guidance, after making his second return to the club.