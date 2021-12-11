4 hours ago

Former soccer star Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday, a month before the country hosts the African Cup of Nations.

The Fecafoot elections held its presidential elections at its headquarters in Tsinga, Yaounde, Cameroon on Saturday.

Eto'o, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time,beat off competition from five fellow candidates namely Jules Denis Onana, Nyamsi Jean Crepin, incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya , Tagouh Justin and Wandja Zacharie.

The 40 year old former football star garnered 43 votes as against his closest rival incumbent Seidou Mbombo Njoya who polled 31 votes.

Eto'o, who starred for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his professional career, will take over an organisation long tainted by infighting, mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

The newly elected Samuel Eto'o will run football affairs in Cameroon for the next four years.