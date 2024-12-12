16 minutes ago

The investigation into an alleged rape in Stockholm, which media reports had linked to French football star Kylian Mbappe, has been closed.

Authorities determined there was no basis to proceed with the case, The Athletic reported.

The case initially attracted significant attention due to Mbappe's name being associated, but no evidence connected him to the incident.

Mbappe's representatives consistently denied his involvement, dismissing the claims as baseless.

Now, with the case closed, Mbappe is set to fully focus on his football career, putting this episode behind him.

This resolution underscores the importance of avoiding speculation in high-profile cases until facts are established.