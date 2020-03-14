24 minutes ago

This comes two days after Ghana announced its first two confirmed cases

Ghana may soon be announcing a third case of the COVID-19 pandemic today.

According to reports from local news channel Joynews, the suspected patient who works with a mining company reportedly returned from abroad this week through the Kotoka International Airport and flew to Obuasi by helicopter.

It furthers that the said affected person looked sick upon arrival at the airport, and would even not allow anyone to come close.

After reporting himself to a health facility in Kumasi where a series of tests were conducted, results came out positive.

As it stands, he is reportedly under quarantine receiving treatment and undergoing medical observation.

There are hints of an official government announcement on the development.

The reports come two days after government, through the ministry of health announced the country's first confirmed cases. Two people, a Ghanaian from Turkey and a Norwegian official.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has allocated some $100 million as budget to deal with issues regarding the virus in the country.

Source: Ghanaweb.com