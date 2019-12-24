2 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin Yeboah says he will resign from his position with Fifa as head of its Disciplinary Committee If given the nod as the Chief Justice of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah who has served the World football governing body so well for the past two year made this known on Monday when he faced Parliament's Vetting and Appointments Committee.

The head of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee is more than closer to being appointed the new Chief Justice as the vetting is only seen by many as a mere formality meaning he will step down his role at FIFA in the coming days.

Not only is he relevant at FIFA but the legal luminary also serves on the CAF/FIFA Reform Implementation Taskforce for African football.

"I will resign from FIFA when you clear me," Anin Yeboah told the Appointments Committee of the Ghana Parliament on Monday when asked about his future roles in football.

His exit from football will also affect the CAF/FIFA Reform Implementation Taskforce as they near the full implementation of suggested changes that would help African football improve the administration of the game on the continent.

Yeboah was elected as the Chairman of Committee at the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain in May 2017.

He was overwhelmingly endorsed for the position after polling 98% of the votes.

The Disciplinary Committee pronounces the sanctions described in the FIFA Statutes and the FIFA Disciplinary Code on member associations, clubs, officials, players, intermediaries and licensed match agents.

Anin Yeboah has also served in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

He is a graduate of the Ghana School of Law in 1981, he was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008. Prior to that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

Apart from being a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah is also a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.

In May 2017, he was appointed the Chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee Chair..

In September 2019, named onto the CAF/FIFA Reform Implementation Taskforce team for African football.

He was appointed along with five others to carry out reforms within African football.

He also served as the Chairman of the Appeal’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from 2004 to 2008.