4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay remains optimistic about his team's chances of bouncing back from their recent defeat to Karela United when they face Accra Lions on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered consecutive away defeats following the resumption of the Ghana Premier League, dampening their aspirations for the league title.

However, Blay reassures the club's supporters, urging them to remain patient and confident in the team's capabilities.

"Although we have disappointed our supporters by not getting the wins or the needed results in the away games as we did in the first round, that’s how football is.

We all know that we had a slow start in the first round, but we were able to make amends and turn things around, and we almost went 10 games unbeaten, so it’s never too late for us," Blay stated in an interview with the club's media.

He further emphasized the importance of the upcoming match against Accra Lions, labeling it as a must-win game for Asante Kotoko to bolster their position in the league standings.

"I will also urge our supporters to keep calm. The game against Accra Lions is our focus now; it’s a must-win game because we know points build up and our position on the league log. We will not go three games without a victory," he affirmed.

Accra Lions, coming off a resounding 5-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea, pose a formidable challenge for Asante Kotoko.

However, Blay's confidence in the team's ability to secure a positive result reflects their determination to bounce back from adversity and reignite their title ambitions in the league.