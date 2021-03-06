1 hour ago

There is growing interest in Justice Blay from the camp of Kumasi Asante Kotoko as the club are re-igniting interest in their former loanee.

Justice Blay was on loan at Kumasi Asante Kotoko during the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Kotoko's interest will not materialize as according to the board chairman of Medeama SC, Dr. Tony Aubynn the player will not be leaving th Tarkwa based club anytime soon.

There is heightened interest from Kotoko after they failed to sign their former player at the beginning of the season.

Blay was a fans favourite during his time at Kotoko but the club failed to agree a fee with his parent club after his deal expired.

According to Dr Aubynn, Medeama have lofty hopes of qualifying for Africa and will therefore not sell their prized asset.

“There's nothing between us and Kotoko regarding Justice Blay, but now we're hoping to go to Africa and he is staying with us” he told Westgold Radio.

Medema SC are currently lying 4th on the league log after 16 matches two points adrift league leaders Karela United.