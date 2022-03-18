4 hours ago

A retired justice of the High Court, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta, has been appointed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources as a sole inquirer into the demolition and development of a parcel of land belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy by a private developer.

His terms of reference include an impartial enquiry into the reported encroachment and demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy by a private developer, and make appropriate recommendations related to the land’s use as the Bulgarian Embassy.

The sole enquiry is also expected to inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by diplomatic missions in Ghana.

Samuel Abudalai Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, while making the announcement, said the government takes a serious view of the development and will not leave any stone unturned to amicably resolve the challenge.

He said the government will do all it can to maintain the cordial relationship it has with all diplomatic missions in the country.

“Government has no hand in the alleged demolition exercise. It has become necessary to commission a full investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged demolition and the development of the property by a private development to enable me as the minister responsible for lands to take the appropriate consequential actions.”

Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta is expected to present his report on the Bulgarian Embassy situation in seven days.

Concerning the enquiry into the nature of interest in lands occupied by other diplomatic missions, he is expected to present the report in a month’s time.

Samuel Abudalai Jinapor said the government is taking the issue seriously.

“Ghana and Bulgaria have a long-standing relationship that we will not allow this issue to mar… Government [of Ghana] is committed to maintaining the cordial relations it keeps with all diplomatic missions in Ghana,” he said.

