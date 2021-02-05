1 hour ago

Some employers within Ghana’s petroleum industry say one of the difficulties living up to the Local Content Law expectation of employing locals is sometimes getting the true locals with the needed skills.

Anastasia Abban, who is the Group Human Resource Manager for Quantum Terminals, which is a major support service provider to the Atuabo Gas Processing plant told Citi News the situation currently calls for genuine effort by Petroleum industry players to support the education of committed locals to give them employable skills.

The HR Manager said this when she led a delegation from Quantum Terminals, located at Anokyi to visit and interact with students of seven Junior High Schools in the Atuabo Circuit of the Ellembelle District.

The visit which was part of Quantum Terminals’ commitment to ensuring quality education in the catchment communities accorded the students the opportunity to interact with the staff of Quantum Terminals who serve as their mentors in determining their individual future careers, especially working for the company.

Mrs. Abban admonished the students to be resilient and work hard in their pursuit of academic excellence to stand a better chance of employment.

“If you take your studies seriously, you would be able to pick great careers where the company can easily enrol you as part of its highly skilled staff. This is the only way we can justify our local content employment”, she said.

In all, they visited Eikwe Catholic JHS, Anokyi D/C JHS, Atuabo Methodist JHS, Ngalekyi/Baku JHS, Wisdom Preparatory school, Krisan/Sanzule JHS and Oxford Preparatory school all in the Atuabo Circuit.

Quantum Terminal has since its operations in Anokyi supported several students across the educational ladder and schools in the Ellembelle District in-line with the attainment of Ghana’s Local Content aspirations for the Oil and Gas industry.

Source: citifmonline