3 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian youngster Justin Diehl showcased his goal-scoring prowess by finding the back of the net in FC Köln II's 3-3 draw with Fortuna Köln in the German Regionalliga West Round 18.

In the first leg of the Regionalliga West season, FC Köln II suffered a significant setback, losing 1-5.

However, in the Round 18 encounter, the team aimed for redemption, and the first half saw promising signs.

Pierre Nadjombe opened the scoring after only 12 seconds, providing an early lead.

Further goals came in the first half, with Damion Downs converting a penalty in the 36th minute, followed by Justin Diehl's goal in the 39th minute.

The first half concluded with FC Köln II holding a commanding lead.

Despite losing some control in the second half, FC Köln II had opportunities to extend their lead with counterattacks.

Fortuna Cologne mounted a comeback, scoring in the 69th minute. The visitors added two more goals, securing a late equalizer in stoppage time.

The draw means that FC Köln II remains unbeaten at home this season.

They currently sit fourth in the standings after 18 games in the Regionalliga West.

The team will have the opportunity to conclude the year on a positive note in their upcoming match against Ahlen on Sunday, December 10th.